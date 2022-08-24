Nikki Fried concedes, thanks supporters and begins ‘new chapter’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried conceded her loss in the state’s Democratic primary for an opportunity to run against incumbent Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial general election.

The Associated Press called for Crist early in the evening. Fried thanked her family, friends, supporters and staff. She told reporters that she would continue to fight.

“Nobody ever broke a glass ceiling on the first pitch,” said Fried.

Fried vowed her support to former Florida governor, and former Republican, Charlie Crist and said that DeSantis would be a one-term governor and a zero-term president of the United States.

