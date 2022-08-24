Advertise With Us
Late day storms will build today on the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture, daytime heating, sea breezes, and the southeast wind will combine to produce late-day storms across the Suncoast today.

The timing of the storms will likely be similar to yesterday, or a little earlier, and could impact the tail end of the evening drive time. Some storms could be strong with heavy rains with the most likely location for the greatest rainfall totals inland.

Daytime high temperatures will top the 90 mark again today and feels-like temps will be in the triple digits. We will not be warm enough for heat advisories, but certainly, it will be necessary to stay hydrated in the afternoon as feels-like temperatures could approach 105. As moisture increases, by the end of the work week, the clouds will thicken and keep temperatures held down a degree or two.

The tropics are calm today but two areas are being monitored and given a 20% chance over five days of tropical cyclone development. One longer range model continues to develop a tropical storm from a mass of clouds and thunderstorms off the Florida coast about 10 days from now. It should be noted that tropical forecasts 10 days out are difficult to make, at best.

