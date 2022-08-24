Advertise With Us
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.(House Television via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed.

Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan won a nomination for his current seat in District 16.

Sarasota County Commission District 2 remained incredibly close with 90%, former Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody trailed behind Fredd Atkins with a margin of just over 100 votes.

You can keep an eye on updated results here.

