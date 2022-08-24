The heat is on along with late day storms

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typical summer pattern to continue through the weekend and beyond. Look for a good chance for late day storms each and every afternoon through Tuesday of next week. High pressure located to the east of Florida in the Atlantic will bring winds out of the SE which will collide with the west coast sea breeze everyday during the late afternoon and evening. Before the storms arrive look for sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Highs will be slightly above average in the low to mid 90s each day with a heat index in the range of 102-105° during the late afternoon. The rain chance will be 60 to 70% each late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will drop some very heavy rain at times with dangerous lightning.

This pattern will be fairly consistent through early next week. Now we may see the storms develop a little closer to the Gulf as the SE winds pick up a bit by this weekend.

Storms likely each and every day in the late afternoon and evening (WWSB)

Things are starting to heat up in the tropics as we are watching several areas of concern. A disturbance just to the east of the windward Islands in the eastern Caribbean is not showing much developing and conditions will remain unfavorable for development for the next several days. Once it gets to the western Caribbean there is a chance for some further development. Another strong tropical wave is set to move off the African coast which has a 30% chance for developing in 5 days from now. None of these systems will have an impact on our weather over the next 7 days.

For boaters look for light winds out of the SE to start the day and then switch around to the SW as the sea breeze kicks in during the early afternoon. Winds will be 5 knots to start the day and only pick up to 5-10 knots by the afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

