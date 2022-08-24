Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress

FL Gen Z winner
FL Gen Z winner(associated press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America.

“Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed.

On Tuesday, Frost, 25, found thousands of people who did want to hear from him, so much so that he won a Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in a liberal district, positioning himself to become the first member of Congress from Gen Z.

In an interview, Frost described the interaction with the governor as “good trouble.”

“That video is really a microcosm of what’s going on in Florida — the governor shooing people off who might have a different opinion, being rude, being a bully” as supporters cheered him on, Frost said. “And we know the majority of people in this state are not in line with that type of governance and that type of thinking, and I truly believe that’s part of what led us to victory here.”

Frost, who campaigned on gun control and Medicare for all and won high-profile endorsements from progressive U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, beat out a crowded cast of Democrats who ran for the seat in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, which includes the Orlando area.

He will compete against Republican army veteran Calvin Wimbish in November for the seat, left open when Val Demings decided to run for U.S. Senate. The district is considered reliably Democratic, making Frost a favorite this fall to become the first member of Congress from Gen Z, those born after 1996.

On his website, Frost detailed his Cuban heritage, noting his mother put him up for adoption after she was “caught in a cycle of drugs, crime, and violence while pregnant” without health care. He also wrote about experiencing “police abuse firsthand” and gun violence in his community, while highlighting his activism work around voting, abortion and guns.

Frost’s victory on Tuesday came over a crowded field that included experienced Democrats, including former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, who was in Congress from 1993 to 2017 and was convicted of a federal tax charge, and the former congressman Alan Grayson, whose inflammatory comments have generated headlines.

“Don’t count out young people. Don’t count us out just because we’re young,” Frost said. “When young people have the resources, training that they need and support, they can really flourish.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial.
Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Sarasota
Money, drugs and a gun were found in a car during an arrest.
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
FILE - An independent investigation will be conducted amid allegation of misconduct against...
Mayor to ask for independent probe of Bradenton Police

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp...
Bucs, Brady look to return to Super Bowl after loss to Rams
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
The business school at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee has received a $5.2...
USF Sarasota-Manatee business school gets $5 million gift
as part of the celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, The library is also hosting...
Celebrate the ADA at the North Port Public Library