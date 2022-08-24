Celebrate the ADA at the North Port Public Library

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is celebrating the 32nd year of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a special event and exhibit at the North Port Public Library on Friday, Aug. 26.

The exhibit, “Coming Out of History’s Dark Corners,” examines the history of civil rights for people with disabilities, and the accessibility and inclusiveness that has resulted from the passage of the landmark law in 1990.

The library is also hosting an exhibit from the Easterseals Art Initiative Program to engage the community and showcase the healing power of art.

The event, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will also celebrate the recent installation of hearing loops at the North Port and Shannon Staub Public Libraries. Hearing loop technology eliminates most background noise and improves understanding of speech and music, and is also customized by each user’s unique hearing instrument.

The exhibit is in partnership among Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources, Easterseals Southwest Florida, Out of Door Academy, the Sarasota ADA Coordinator’s Office, and the Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota-Manatee Chapter.

The event is free and open to the public, and the exhibits run through Sept. 30.

North Port Public Library is located at 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.

Additional information is available by calling 311 or by visiting scgov.net.

