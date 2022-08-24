Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Busy day at the polls in Sarasota County on Primary Day Tuesday

Primary Election Day in Sarasota County.
Primary Election Day in Sarasota County.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters in Sarasota County heading to the polls on Primary Day Tuesday.

“This is a 30-year high in this election with more than 36-percent of voters casting ballots during the Primary Election,” said Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County. “The last time we saw a turnout this high was in 1992 in Sarasota County.”

Election officials say despite the larger than usual primary turnout, everything running very smoothly at their 99 voting precincts.

“It was very easy, no wait in lines, just go right in and everybody was so helpful,” said Audrey Meirs and Joseph Chianese, a pair of Sarasota voters.

Many voters ABC7 talked with say some specific races brought them out to cast their ballot during this primary.

“I wasn’t really concerned about voting in a primary, I was more concerned about the school board,” said Lenny Scattereggia, a Sarasota County voter. “Because that to me is something that is really important, I was a teacher.”

“I’m not registered for any party but there are some school board candidates, hospital board candidates,” said Tom Mceachin, a Sarasota voter. “It’s important to register my opinion and my vote.”

When the final results came in, it was a big night for the Republican Party.

“We had a great night, just think the school board is finally changing,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. “The parents are taking back control of the school board, it’s a wonderful election, Joe Gruters absolutely slammed it home.”

On the other side of things, not such a good night for the Democrats.

“Obviously extremely disappointed,” said Joanne Devries, Chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party. “It had turned out to be one of the most expensive, nastiest school board campaigns ever, and I’m terribly concerned about the direction.”

Now that the primaries are finished, the General Election is next up. That takes place on Tuesday, November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
Money, drugs and a gun were found in a car during an arrest.
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial.
Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport

Latest News

Charlie Crist
Crist wins: DeSantis rival emerges from high-stakes Florida primary
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
3 school board candidates who spoke at DeSantis Sarasota rally win their races
Voter dropping off ballot
Manatee County Election Supervisor encourages young voters to get involved
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries