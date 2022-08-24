Busy day at the polls in Sarasota County on Primary Day Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters in Sarasota County heading to the polls on Primary Day Tuesday.

“This is a 30-year high in this election with more than 36-percent of voters casting ballots during the Primary Election,” said Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County. “The last time we saw a turnout this high was in 1992 in Sarasota County.”

Election officials say despite the larger than usual primary turnout, everything running very smoothly at their 99 voting precincts.

“It was very easy, no wait in lines, just go right in and everybody was so helpful,” said Audrey Meirs and Joseph Chianese, a pair of Sarasota voters.

Many voters ABC7 talked with say some specific races brought them out to cast their ballot during this primary.

“I wasn’t really concerned about voting in a primary, I was more concerned about the school board,” said Lenny Scattereggia, a Sarasota County voter. “Because that to me is something that is really important, I was a teacher.”

“I’m not registered for any party but there are some school board candidates, hospital board candidates,” said Tom Mceachin, a Sarasota voter. “It’s important to register my opinion and my vote.”

When the final results came in, it was a big night for the Republican Party.

“We had a great night, just think the school board is finally changing,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. “The parents are taking back control of the school board, it’s a wonderful election, Joe Gruters absolutely slammed it home.”

On the other side of things, not such a good night for the Democrats.

“Obviously extremely disappointed,” said Joanne Devries, Chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party. “It had turned out to be one of the most expensive, nastiest school board campaigns ever, and I’m terribly concerned about the direction.”

Now that the primaries are finished, the General Election is next up. That takes place on Tuesday, November 8th.

