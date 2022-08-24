Bucs, Brady look to return to Super Bowl after loss to Rams

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (14-5)

New faces: Coach Todd Bowles (promoted from defensive coordinator); WR Julio Jones, WR Russell Gage, S Keanu Neal, S Logan Ryan, G Shaq Mason, DL Akiem Hicks, TE Kyle Rudolph, OLB Carl Nassib, OL Fred Johnson, DL Logan Hall, TE Cade Otton, G Luke Goedeke, RB Rachaad White, P Jake Camarda.

Key losses: Coach Bruce Arians, who retired after three seasons and one Super Bowl title with the Bucs; S Jordan Whitehead, G Alex Cappa, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones, DT Ndamukong Suh, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, CB Richard Sherman, P Bradley Pinion, and TE Rob Gronkowski and G Ali Marpet, who both announced retirements.

Strengths: QB Tom Brady led the NFL in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns last season. It’s not difficult to envision the high-scoring offense being formidable again with WRs Julio Jones and Russell Gage and TE Kyle Rudolph joining an already impressive group of playmakers that includes WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, RB Leonard Fournette and TE Cameron Brate. The run defense anchored by linemen Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks, in addition to LBs Devin White and Levonte David, is among best in the league. Bowles is also counting on second-year LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and rookie DL Logan Hall to bolster the pass rush led by LB Shaquil Barrett.

