Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bucs, Brady look to return to Super Bowl after loss to Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (14-5)

New faces: Coach Todd Bowles (promoted from defensive coordinator); WR Julio Jones, WR Russell Gage, S Keanu Neal, S Logan Ryan, G Shaq Mason, DL Akiem Hicks, TE Kyle Rudolph, OLB Carl Nassib, OL Fred Johnson, DL Logan Hall, TE Cade Otton, G Luke Goedeke, RB Rachaad White, P Jake Camarda.

Key losses: Coach Bruce Arians, who retired after three seasons and one Super Bowl title with the Bucs; S Jordan Whitehead, G Alex Cappa, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones, DT Ndamukong Suh, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, CB Richard Sherman, P Bradley Pinion, and TE Rob Gronkowski and G Ali Marpet, who both announced retirements.

Strengths: QB Tom Brady led the NFL in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns last season. It’s not difficult to envision the high-scoring offense being formidable again with WRs Julio Jones and Russell Gage and TE Kyle Rudolph joining an already impressive group of playmakers that includes WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, RB Leonard Fournette and TE Cameron Brate. The run defense anchored by linemen Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks, in addition to LBs Devin White and Levonte David, is among best in the league. Bowles is also counting on second-year LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and rookie DL Logan Hall to bolster the pass rush led by LB Shaquil Barrett.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial.
Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Sarasota
Money, drugs and a gun were found in a car during an arrest.
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
FILE - An independent investigation will be conducted amid allegation of misconduct against...
Mayor to ask for independent probe of Bradenton Police

Latest News

FL Gen Z winner
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
The business school at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee has received a $5.2...
USF Sarasota-Manatee business school gets $5 million gift
as part of the celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, The library is also hosting...
Celebrate the ADA at the North Port Public Library