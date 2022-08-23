Advertise With Us
Wet weather pattern for the Suncoast is locked in

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will continue to stream into the state today and a trough of low pressure will slowly advance to the north Florida border.

The combination of these factors will continue to increase rain chances as we head into the weekend. Also, as moisture increases, the number of storms that form will become wetter.

Locally heavy rains could cause ponding water on roads, but most of the rain for the next few days will form late enough in the day that most of drive-time will be over.

The moisture and humidity will also cause “feels-like” temperatures to climb to triple digits. By 2 p.m., the heat index in some locations will approach 105 to 107.

The tropics remain calm. Only one area of disturbed weather is being monitored. Over the last 24 hours the suspect area has decreased in thunderstorm activity due to Saharan dust. The chance for development is only 20%.

