Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Suncoast voters ready for primaries on Election Day Tuesday

Primary Election Day is Tuesday.
Primary Election Day is Tuesday.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters in Sarasota and Manatee counties were busy getting mail-in ballots turned in and reviewing sample ballots one last time before heading to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary election. For some, participating in a primary is a new experience.

“In the past, I have not voted in primaries,” said Jaime Pietak, a Sarasota resident. “I think in this day and age, and everything that’s going on with our current climate, that everybody needs to get out and vote”

The supervisor of elections offices in both counties say they are expecting a good turnout because there are important races on the ballot. Both counties are already seeing voter turnout of around 23 percent through early voting and are expecting that percentage to climb.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are expecting about a 35 percent voter turnout for the primaries.

“It’s always great to be able to interact with the voters and provide them the opportunity to make their voices heard,” said Ron Turner, supervisor of elections for Sarasota County. “To help facilitate the voting rights of each and every voter of Sarasota County, it’s so important.”

Voters have to cast their ballot in their designated precinct.There are 99 voting precincts in Sarasota County and 70 in Manatee County. Michael Bennett, the election supervisor in Manatee County, says there are some areas where it’s become more difficult for people to get out and vote.

“We’re finding large trailer parks where management doesn’t want us in there, even though all the residents want an opportunity to vote,” said Bennett. “You take someplace like Colony Cove, it’s huge, they have thousands of residents and most of them are senior citizens, lot of military veterans, but the management company doesn’t want to give us the space. That kills us.”

“When I was younger I didn’t vote at all, now I feel it’s important to vote every chance I get,” said Rob Wrightson, a Palmetto resident.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
Citizens gathered in opposition to DeSantis rally, governor talks on education

Latest News

Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will mean some heavy rain for some
Late day storms in the forecast this week
Mira Mar Photo
Mira Mar Plaza in jeopardy again, landlord launches new effort to demo building
FPL hotline
Ask the FPL Energy Experts on Aug 23
Colony Cove Damage
A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage in Colony Cove