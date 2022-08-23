Suncoast voters ready for primaries on Election Day Tuesday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters in Sarasota and Manatee counties were busy getting mail-in ballots turned in and reviewing sample ballots one last time before heading to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary election. For some, participating in a primary is a new experience.

“In the past, I have not voted in primaries,” said Jaime Pietak, a Sarasota resident. “I think in this day and age, and everything that’s going on with our current climate, that everybody needs to get out and vote”

The supervisor of elections offices in both counties say they are expecting a good turnout because there are important races on the ballot. Both counties are already seeing voter turnout of around 23 percent through early voting and are expecting that percentage to climb.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are expecting about a 35 percent voter turnout for the primaries.

“It’s always great to be able to interact with the voters and provide them the opportunity to make their voices heard,” said Ron Turner, supervisor of elections for Sarasota County. “To help facilitate the voting rights of each and every voter of Sarasota County, it’s so important.”

Voters have to cast their ballot in their designated precinct.There are 99 voting precincts in Sarasota County and 70 in Manatee County. Michael Bennett, the election supervisor in Manatee County, says there are some areas where it’s become more difficult for people to get out and vote.

“We’re finding large trailer parks where management doesn’t want us in there, even though all the residents want an opportunity to vote,” said Bennett. “You take someplace like Colony Cove, it’s huge, they have thousands of residents and most of them are senior citizens, lot of military veterans, but the management company doesn’t want to give us the space. That kills us.”

“When I was younger I didn’t vote at all, now I feel it’s important to vote every chance I get,” said Rob Wrightson, a Palmetto resident.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

