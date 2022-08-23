A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage to Colony Cove

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The storm came through around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday damaging 31 homes in the community. According to Manatee County Public Safety deputy director Steve Litschauer, the original estimate was 12 to 14 homes and after a new assessment on Monday morning, that number increased to 31.

“Luckily in this situation, no one was injured, so that’s the good news,” said James Satcher, a Manatee County Commissioner.

One Colony Cove resident, Mimi Petty, said she was watching baseball with her husband and thought it was a normal thunderstorm. Petty said moments later she saw items from her lawn flying by her window and the palm trees shifting heavily.

“It picked up our barbeque pit and threw it,” said Petty. “We heard the loud noise of that and then we saw our recycle bin go by and dump out everything.”

Petty said the community jumped at the opportunity to help one another. After the storm settled, residents were out helping put up tarps on a woman’s home whose roof was ripped off, according to Petty. She said she worries about the older residents that may not be able to fix their homes without help.

“My biggest concern now is that there are a lot of people in the park that are widowed and a lot older and been there for 20 years,” said Petty. “Now they have to deal with all of this.”

Colony Cove is private property but according to Manatee County Commissioner Satcher, he wants residents to know the county is here for them. Satcher was just a mile up the road on the day of the storm.

“When I left my house it was sunny and nice, I saw a dark cloud and by the time I was going to park there was hail coming down,” said Satcher. “Even though it was a thunderstorm for most of us in this area, obviously an extreme weather event happened.”

Litschauer said multiple different agencies responded to the scene and Manatee County Public Safety was working closely with the National Weather Service.

