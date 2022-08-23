Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage to Colony Cove

Colony Cove is a mobile and manufactured home community for seniors.
Colony Cove Damage
Colony Cove Damage(MCPS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The storm came through around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday damaging 31 homes in the community. According to Manatee County Public Safety deputy director Steve Litschauer, the original estimate was 12 to 14 homes and after a new assessment on Monday morning, that number increased to 31.

“Luckily in this situation, no one was injured, so that’s the good news,” said James Satcher, a Manatee County Commissioner.

One Colony Cove resident, Mimi Petty, said she was watching baseball with her husband and thought it was a normal thunderstorm. Petty said moments later she saw items from her lawn flying by her window and the palm trees shifting heavily.

“It picked up our barbeque pit and threw it,” said Petty. “We heard the loud noise of that and then we saw our recycle bin go by and dump out everything.”

Petty said the community jumped at the opportunity to help one another. After the storm settled, residents were out helping put up tarps on a woman’s home whose roof was ripped off, according to Petty. She said she worries about the older residents that may not be able to fix their homes without help.

“My biggest concern now is that there are a lot of people in the park that are widowed and a lot older and been there for 20 years,” said Petty. “Now they have to deal with all of this.”

Colony Cove is private property but according to Manatee County Commissioner Satcher, he wants residents to know the county is here for them. Satcher was just a mile up the road on the day of the storm.

“When I left my house it was sunny and nice, I saw a dark cloud and by the time I was going to park there was hail coming down,” said Satcher. “Even though it was a thunderstorm for most of us in this area, obviously an extreme weather event happened.”

Litschauer said multiple different agencies responded to the scene and Manatee County Public Safety was working closely with the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
Citizens gathered in opposition to DeSantis rally, governor talks on education

Latest News

Main Street Live unveils new events schedule for 2022-2023
Dr. Fauci plans to retire.
Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert
In Chang’s case, he is facing three charges in the alleged hit-and-run incident, that have...
Attorney provides insight into bond for driver accused of critically injuring teen
Students in the classroom
Military Veterans Certificate Pathway has large number of applicants