Mira Mar Plaza in jeopardy again, landlord launches new effort to demo building

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Months ago, the Historic Preservation Board said no when developers pitched a plan to knock down the building, but now the owner is stepping forward to try to convince them himself.

The Mira Mar Plaza is in jeopardy again.

Tenants working inside the nearly 100-year-old building were startled by an email in their inbox Monday afternoon, a message from the building’s management letting them know the landlord still intends to see the plaza come down months after the city opted to protect the structure.

Back in June, ABC7 reported on how Seaward Development wanted to buy the plaza, bringing a plan to the Historic Preservation Board asking for permission to demolish the old building and replace it with a 10-story residential and commercial structure with a style reminiscent of the Mira Mar. At the time, they cited extensive damages throughout the building costing $22 million, but the board still voted down the demolition in a unanimous decision.

Months later, the plaza’s owner is taking up the case. The email sent to tenants explains “substantial deficiencies” in the structure is making it the Mira Mar impossible for him to maintain, so he plans to try for a demolition permit again.

The news isn’t sitting well with many of the tenants who have called the old building home for years, including Robert Kahne, the managing director of investments at Benjamin F. Edwards found on the first floor of the plaza.

“The idea of moving, it’s difficult,” he told us as we sat inside his office.

Kahne has been sitting here for seven years and has enjoyed his time. He has three years left on his lease, which management told him he’ll be able to complete unless a safety hazard surfaces in the structure forcing an early departure.

“Not happy about it,” Kahne said. “It’s a disruption we don’t need. The markets are difficult enough.”

He feels leaving would be a shame, but he may not have a choice. Dr. Mark Kauffman, the general partner who oversees Mira Mar Plaza, spoke to ABC7 for the first time about his plans for the building, explaining he doesn’t see another way out besides closing up shop.

In the past year, inspectors found wood rot and termite damage throughout the building, which Seaward Development presented to the Historic Preservation Board in June. Kauffman told ABC7 it would take a long time to fix the building if he had the $22 million, but he doesn’t and he said the structure itself is only worth closer to $2 million.

“If you can get us the $22 million dollars to fix it, we’ll do it,” he said with a chuckle.

The building, Kauffman said, is safe for the time being but he expects it to keep deteriorating and eventually become to hazard. He thinks it’s best for all of the tenants to finish their leases within about three years and find a new space.

“That building will last a year, sure,” he said. “Two, three years, probably. Five years, maybe. Fifteen years, doubtfully. So, it’s going to die.”

Debbie Goldberg, sitting in her office on the second floor of the plaza, hopes that doesn’t happen. She wants someone to come forward to support Kauffman by giving up the $22 million and keep the plaza going, possibly in the form of grants.

“Because it’s definitely worth it,” Goldberg, who co-owns Giving Tree Gallery, said. “We’re certainly knocking down a lot of buildings in Sarasota and I’d be nice to hold on to some of them.”

Kauffman insists the Mira Mar Plaza does not have a historic designation, pointing out that while the building is almost a century old, it was redone in the 80s, so not all of the structure is original. We asked the city, and a spokesperson told us the plaza is “eligible for both National and Local Historic Designation,” but the decision regarding demolition is ultimately up to the Historic Preservation Board.

Kauffman plans to make his case for a demolition permit to the board fairly soon, and if it is voted down again, he plans to take the appeal to the city commissioners and emphasize to them how heavy the financial burden maintaining the building has been for him.

ABC7 will continue to follow all the latest developments on this story.

