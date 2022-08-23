Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Late day storms in the forecast this week

Watching one tropical disturbance in central Atlantic
Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will mean some heavy rain for some
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see mainly late afternoon and early evening storms through the rest of the work week through the weekend. That means we will see generally sunny skies to start the days and then increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms developing along the sea breeze as it moves inland. Those storms will then move back toward the Gulf during the evening hours.

The atmosphere is juiced up so some of the storms will bring some locally heavy rain at times with dangerous lightning. Highs will reach into the low to mid 90s away from the coast and near 90 at the beaches. Heat indices will range from 104-108 during the late afternoon. The rain chance will be from 50% at the coast and 60% east of I-75.

System expected to encounter dry air and shear
The tropics remain rather inactive considering we are in the latter half of August. We continue to watch an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic moving to the west at 15-20 mph. The chance of this system developing into a tropical storm is only 30% at this time due to some dry air and some wind shear. Elsewhere things are fairly quiet right now.

For boaters look for light winds with seas running less than 2 feet with smooth conditions on the water. Those winds will be out of the SE to start the day at 5 knots and switch around to the SW at 5 mph later in the day as the sea breeze moves in.

