JFCS, other local groups help raise money for children whose parents died in I-75 crash

Food truck rally.
Food truck rally.(JFCS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This past weekend, the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, several food trucks, Big Top Brewing Company, and the community worked together to raise money for two young children whose parents were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire on Interstate 75.

Bradenton couple Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez lost their lives on Aug. 16, leaving behind a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

Leaders in the local food truck industry, including family friend Miguel Ulloa, who operates El Indio Tacos y Snacks food truck, and Lora Rust, owner of Smokin Momma Lora’s BBQ, quickly organized two food truck rally fundraisers. JFCS stepped in to help promote them as well as raise money and in-kind donations for the children and their aunt, Clara Mendoza, who has taken them in.

The events raised around $10,000, said Ulloa. JFCS is continuing to collect monetary donations through the JFCS website as well as toys and gift cards until Aug. 26. More than $15,000 in donations plus clothing, toys, and shoes have been collected by JFCS so far.

As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe campaign started by the children’s cousin has raised more than $21,000, surpassing its $12,000 goal.

