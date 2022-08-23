Advertise With Us
Gas prices dropped for 70 straight days

People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It’s a new kind of record at the pump.

Gas prices have decreased for 70 days in a row, the second-longest streak in nearly 20 years.

Prices hit a record high of $5.02 on June 14, but according to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since then.

U.S. recession fears and worries about China’s economy are reasons contributing to the drop, as well as President Joe Biden’s unprecedented release of emergency oil from the national stockpile.

Tuesday, the national average for regular gas is $3.89 a gallon. Who knows if that will last.

The price of U.S. crude rose Tuesday for the first time in months.

The streak of falling gas prices could be short-lived if oil prices continue to go up.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

