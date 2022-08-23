Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police detective who helped write the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Federal investigators say Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a cover story when Taylor’s 2020 shooting death by police began gaining national attention.

Taylor was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing a drug search warrant. Goodlett appeared in a federal courtroom in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to conspiring with another Louisville police officer to falsify the warrant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
Money, drugs and a gun were found in a car during an arrest.
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
Citizens gathered in opposition to DeSantis rally, governor talks on education

Latest News

A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
Selling a home
Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts
Increase in canceled housing contracts