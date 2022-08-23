Advertise With Us
Crist ‘in it to win it;’ as last-minute campaigning continues

Charlie Crist on coalition strategy
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist cast his primary vote early Tuesday in St. Petersburg, as voters decide who will go up against Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

The former Republican governor turned Democrat is in a tough primary battle with Nikki Fried, the state’s agriculture commissioner, who hopes to become the state’s first female governor while leaning into the fight for abortion rights.

“So much is at stake in this election,” Crist said Tuesday morning outside a polling location at The Gathering Church.

The Democratic establishment has largely lined up behind Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor more than a decade ago.

Crist expressed optimism, saying he is hoping to build a coalition of voters fed up with DeSantis’ leadership.

“We know about a third of Florida is Republican, about a third of Florida is Democratic, and about a third of Florida is independent,” he said.

“All we have to do is get a coalition of solid Democrats, if we’re lucky ... and a good chunk of the independent voters,” Crist said. “And I think we’ll get some crossover Republicans who are dissatisfied with Gov. DeSantis.”

Crist said he was looking forward to seeing the primary results tonight. “We’re in it to win it,” he said.

- Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

