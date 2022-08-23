Car drives into Webber Street home

Advertise With Us
The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews were on the scene after a car drove into a home on Webber Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The house’s crumpled carport could be seen from the road as Sarasota Fire Department Units responded to the house, in the 2200 block.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Police said. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were also on scene.

There is no word on whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

