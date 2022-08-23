Ask the FPL Energy Experts on Aug 23

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Join ABC7 on August 23 with special guests from FPL to take viewer calls and questions about smart energy usage.

The FPL energy experts will be taking calls about hurricane preparedness, lowering your power bill, and conserving more energy in your household.

The number to call is 941-552-3127 between 5pm and 6:30pm.

