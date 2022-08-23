1 dead following motorcycle crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating after one person died in a motorcycle crash Monday evening.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22 near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (US 41).

Police say that the driver of a motorcycle, a 36-year-old man from Sarasota, was traveling northbound on US 41 when he lost control and crashed. It was not immediately clear if he was pronounced deceased on scene or if he was transported.

The intersection of 14th Street and US 41 was closed for several hours.

It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed played a factor in the crash.

