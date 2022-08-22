Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Wet weather pattern in place this week

By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start off the week with perhaps the lowest rain chance of the week. But even so, The rain chance will hit 60% today with the majority of the storms developing in the late day, between 5-7 p.m.

This pattern will repeat for the next three days with slowly increasing moisture leading to better rainfall coverage. By the end of the week, a front will sag south. This front will have a history of producing a flood risk in the deep South. When it arrives in North Florida, it will destabilize our atmosphere and funnel even more atmospheric moisture this way. Friday and Saturday rain chances will be the highest of the week.

It’s calm in the tropics. Only one area in the far Atlantic has any chance for development. Over the next five days, the chance for any tropical development is 20%, if it can overcome the Sarahan dust surrounding it.

