School Board, an area of emphasis on Election Day

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to political experts, an area of emphasis for voters on Tuesday is going to be for their local school boards.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Representative and former Education State Education Commissioner Charlie Crist Jr. giving their endorsements for various candidates in this election.

In years past, it was encouraged for school board members to remain politically unbiased. But, according to University of Southern Florida’s political expert Susan MacManus, this election has changed that notion for good.

“It’s not an issue that’s likely to go away anytime soon because of some of the drastic differences we’re putting in place in regards to curriculum and teaching and books and all of that,” MacManus said. “It’s likely to be a big area of disagreement for quite some time.”

MacManus believes the reason voters and politicians alike are hyper focused on school board seats stems from the pandemic.

“Parental involvement in education became intense with the pandemic when children were distance learning,” she said. “Parents were not liking what they were seeing or hearing that their students were learning and it’s just snowballed after that.”

MacManus also said the reason why politicians are hitting so hard on school board seats right now is due to the fact that they don’t have a primary election like everyone else.

“A lot of voters have learned that school board elections are in the primary election which is August 23rd, not in November unless neither candidate gets a majority, then the top two go to the general for a runoff,” she explained.

To find out where your closest voting precinct is, see below:

SARASOTA

https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/Voter-Information/Precinct-Finder

MANATEE

https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Precinct-Finder-Sample-Ballots

DESOTO

https://www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov/Maps/Precinct-Maps

CHARLOTTE

https://www.votedesoto.com/Voter-Info/Precinct-Finder

