Protestors gather outside Governor DeSantis’ Speech

By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors gathered across the street from Governor Ron DeSantis’ speech outside of the Sahib Shrine Event Center in Sarasota.

The Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida gathered in the 300 block of Beneva Rd. with signs in hand to protest the use of education in politics.

The organization used its platform outside the event to protest Governor DeSantis’ speech.

Sarah Parker, a co-founder of Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida stated, “we’re out here today to stand up for our school board and our children. There are no safe spaces for LGBTQIA people. I think it is important that all of us are heard, not only in the polling booth but when DeSantis is in town”.

The organization aims to continue advocating first amendment rights for Suncoast citizens and beyond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

