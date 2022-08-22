Missed mailing your ballot? You still have time to drop it off!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is Florida’s primary election day and while you might have missed the deadline to put your ballot in the mail, you can still make sure it’s counted.

There’s still time to drop off your ballot at your county’s Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

If you aren’t able to drop off your vote-by-mail ballot by Monday, you can still vote in person on Election Day. Go to your polling location and a poll worker can cancel the mail-in ballot and you will be allowed to vote in person.

If you have lost your mail-in ballot, you can be given a provisional ballot and workers will have to verify the validity of your vote before counting it.

Here are the links for your local Supervisor of Elections:

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.

Manatee County Supervisor or Elections.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.