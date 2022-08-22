Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Missed mailing your ballot? You still have time to drop it off!

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is Florida’s primary election day and while you might have missed the deadline to put your ballot in the mail, you can still make sure it’s counted.

There’s still time to drop off your ballot at your county’s Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

If you aren’t able to drop off your vote-by-mail ballot by Monday, you can still vote in person on Election Day. Go to your polling location and a poll worker can cancel the mail-in ballot and you will be allowed to vote in person.

If you have lost your mail-in ballot, you can be given a provisional ballot and workers will have to verify the validity of your vote before counting it.

Here are the links for your local Supervisor of Elections:

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.

Manatee County Supervisor or Elections.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
Citizens gathered in opposition to DeSantis rally, governor talks on education
hit and run
Update: Man arrested for hit and run critically injuring teen girl

Latest News

Florida schoolroom
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Florida primary signs
Democratic candidates, elections official, government watchdog group say Florida’s elections are secure following Gov. DeSantis’ announcement revealing alleged fraud in 2020 election
Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship