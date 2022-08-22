Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Military Veterans Certificate Pathway has large number of applicants

Students in the classroom
Students in the classroom(WGCL)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Military Veterans Certificate Pathway is providing special teaching opportunities to veterans throughout the state.

On August 17, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new website to help fill vacancies in the Florida education system by recruiting qualified military veterans to join schools.

Two hundred and thirty-three veterans have already applied for the opportunity since it’s inception. Through the initiative, veterans can receive a five year temporary certificate if they served a minimum of 48 months active duty, have at least 60 college credits, and a 2.5 grade point average.

Through the Military Veterans Certification Pathway, veterans will have five years to fulfill the requirements for a professional certificate, including obtaining a Bachelor’s degree.

To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans.

