GALLERY: Manatee Public Safety releases photos of storm damage from weekend storms

Colony Cove Damage
Colony Cove Damage(MCPS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following strong storms that hit Ellenton Sunday, officials have released more photos of the damage of high winds.

The storm mostly affected the Colony Cove area. No one was injured and the damage, though it looks awful, is minor. Crews and residents are working to clear the damage.

Today, crews will continue to assess the damage. View the Gallery below.

Caption

