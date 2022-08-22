Main Street Live unveils new events schedule for 2022-2023

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - With the return of Main Street Live in Downtown Bradenton, themes for the 2022 - 2023 series have been announced.

The popular outdoor concert series has rebranded with the help of the City of Bradenton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), to raise the bar for the live music scene. Main Street Live will feature live entertainment by regional and local acts, food, artisan vendors, and so much more.

Main Street Live takes place on Old Main Street12th Street West.

Located between Manatee and Third Avenueplans to have family friendly activities, local food vendors, photo opportunities, and more surprises!

Below are the dates and themes scheduled so

| Halloween & Fall Festival - Featuring rock n’ roll band Stormbringer from Tampa Bay Saturday, October 29, 2022

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, December 31, 2022* | New Year’s Eve

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | Bradenton Regatta

Friday, March 17, 2023 | St. Patrick’s Day

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | Spring Fling

