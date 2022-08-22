Advertise With Us
Main Street Live unveils new events schedule for 2022-2023

(carloscastilla | wafb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - With the return of Main Street Live in Downtown Bradenton, themes for the 2022 - 2023 series have been announced.

The popular outdoor concert series has rebranded with the help of the City of Bradenton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), to raise the bar for the live music scene. Main Street Live will feature live entertainment by regional and local acts, food, artisan vendors, and so much more.

Main Street Live takes place on Old Main Street12th Street West.

Located between Manatee and Third Avenueplans to have family friendly activities, local food vendors, photo opportunities, and more surprises!

Below are the dates and themes scheduled so

  • Saturday, October 29, 2022 | Halloween & Fall Festival - Featuring rock n’ roll band Stormbringer from Tampa Bay
  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | Holiday Bazaar
  • Saturday, December 31, 2022* | New Year’s Eve
  • Saturday, February 11, 2023 | Bradenton Regatta
  • Friday, March 17, 2023 | St. Patrick’s Day
  • Saturday, April 22, 2023 | Spring Fling

