Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said.

Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.

During a search of his car after his arrest, police found a handgun loaded with one round in the chamber on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle in plain view, an extended magazine with 12 9mm rounds, $4,103 in cash, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine and acetaminophen/Oxycodone pills.

Trebbles had active warrants for sale of cocaine, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and violation of probation.

Trebbles is facing multiple charges from the Sarasota Police Department including:

possession of cocaine within 1000 feet of a school/child care facility with intent

possession or use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone)

Trebbles was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.