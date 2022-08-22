Hundreds rally at Gov. Ron DeSantis event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally in Sarasota on Sunday. While hundreds showed up to the event, not everyone was in support.

As hundreds packed the Sahib Shrine Event Center to hear the Governor speak, dozens of others rallied in protest across the street.

With the speech carrying the theme of education, people like Angela Wynn who is the co-founder of a non-profit called Support Our Schools, said DeSantis’ viewpoint on censoring the type of books kids can read is an infringement on their education.

“We send our kids to school to learn what society need them to learn, not what parents want them to learn,” said Wynn.

She believes it’s important for kids to be exposed to different ideas at school, and then addressing those ideas in the home.

“School and books are supposed to expand a child’s mind. It’s supposed to get them to think outside of the box. Then as a parent you talk to your child about it. ‘How did that make you feel? Where did that make you go? What do you think about that now?’,” she said.

Kayla Allen is a mother with a child in Manatee County Schools, and she disagrees.

“I think kids should be able to read. But, not read all of this media bias stuff. It’s just more the reading, writing, and the typical stuff you got in schools,” said Allen.

Unlike Wynn, Allen doesn’t like the idea of having her child learn about ideology and then having those discussions after the fact.

“Just not pressuring parents. Just being on the side of parents. I mean, I think that’s the key takeaway is just him supporting what the parents need and want and for their kids- and it’s only for the kids,” she said.

