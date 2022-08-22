Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
DeSantis, other candidates make last stands for votes

DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Sarasota on Sunday to tout his administration’s commitment to education. DeSantis and other candidates campaigned for last minute votes ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

The Florida governor, who many consider a potential GOP presidential front-runner, used the opportunity at the Sahib Shrine Event Center in Sarasota to talk about school board races which are non-partisan. Protesters and supporters both had a lot to say to ABC7 on DeSantis’ comments on local school board races.

DeSantis touted his administration’s dedication to education and fighting the teaching of critical race theory in Florida schools. He also lauded that he was keeping Florida students inside schools when other schools in states like New York and California kept students locked out during COVID.

Denouncing leftism and Marxism, DeSantis said going forward, his goals were to keep those individuals out of Florida schools.

“We are going to make sure and look, I have a 5-year-old, 4-year-old and 2-year-old at home my wife and I are looking at and raising,” DeSantis said, before lauding his wife’s accomplishment as a mental health advocate in schools.

The governor also spoke in Doral, Fla.

Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist are both making the rounds. The Democratic candidates are hoping to face off against DeSantis in the general election in November. Crist will set up shop in St. Pete and current Agriculture Commissioner Fried will have her election night headquarters set up in Miami. Over the weekend, Fried made stops in Fort Lauderdale and Monday made a speech in Tampa. Crist will also make an appearance in Tampa Bay.

