Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

He still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door. (KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported.

Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” Campbell said.

The incident happened Thursday on I-270 in Hazelwood, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

Campbell waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for police to take a report.

Hazelwood Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

Campbell says he still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
Citizens gathered in opposition to DeSantis rally
hit and run
Update: Man arrested for hit and run critically injuring teen girl

Latest News

Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall
Colony Cove Damage
GALLERY: Manatee Public Safety releases photos of storm damage from weekend storms