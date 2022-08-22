Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car. The body has not been positively identified.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - The search team for a missing California teenager recovered a body and a car in a lake near where the teen was last seen.

The car is a silver Honda CR-V, the same type of vehicle 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen driving two weeks ago.

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified.

The veteran Adventures with a Purpose dive team made the discovery Sunday in the Prosser Lake Reservoir in Truckee, California. The area had previously been searched, but the dive team used sonar, which led to the discovery.

Law enforcement officers blocked off access to the recovery area in the Prosser Family Campground.

Rodni was last seen at a party with hundreds of other teens in the same area on Aug. 6. Investigators say the teen seemed to have disappeared without a trace at the time.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing the morning after she didn’t come home from a party. (KCRA, Placer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

