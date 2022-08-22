Attorney provides insight into bond for driver accused of critically injury teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lilly has been in the hospital for six days.

She is the 13-year-old critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her and left the scene as she rode her bike home from school, police say. While she recovers, the alleged hit-and-run driver, David Chang, is out on bond.

The news is not sitting well with the public. ABC-7 viewers have been commenting their concerns surrounding Chang’s bonding out of Sarasota County Jail.

His bond was $9,120.

“It’s a tragic story. I’m familiar with the area. I live in the area and I’m a parent. I know at first blush it really seems unfair,” said Anthony Ryan. He’s a criminal defense attorney in Sarasota.

He goes on to say, “Under Florida law we have a Florida statute that tells you the purpose and criteria for bail determination.”

In Chang’s case, he is facing three charges in the alleged hit-and-run incident, that have differing bond amounts.

“When we have the idea of bond, it’s not to punish someone, per say. It secures their appearance at trial to allow the criminal justice system to work itself out,” Ryan said.

The three charges Chang faces are:

-Hit and Run, $7500

-Destruction of Evidence, $1500

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident, $120.

These are the bond amounts set by the court called “Bond Schedules.”

Ryan says the chief judge of a judicial circuit created the bond schedules. In addition to bonding out, Chang never saw a judge.

“He didn’t have to appear because there’s a standard bond schedule and for the charges he’S accused of committing by the arresting officer. He was allowed to bond out prior to first appearance.”

Chang is due in court on September 30th at 9 am.

ABC7 will be there and bringing you the facts from the courtroom as they unfold.

if you would like to donate to Lilly’s GoFundMe, click here.

