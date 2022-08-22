Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Amber Alert: Police say 2 girls abducted in Kansas City

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Cassiah Owsley, left, and Marlaya Owsley, right.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City.

Police are trying to find Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4.

Authorities have identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert says the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)(ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SRQ EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER NEW APARTMENTS
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak

Latest News

chamber
Manatee Chamber 42nd Annual Small Business of the Year Awards
fl dems
Florida Democrats battle for Governor nomination
siesta
Family hit by car on Siesta Key
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 18, 2022