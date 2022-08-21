Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and crash, is sharing a tragic update on her daughter’s fight for survival.

Lilly’s mother wrote her daughter “will not be the same Lilly that we all know and love ever again” because of extensive damage to her brain stem, which she said is “inoperable” after the crash. She published the update on a GoFundMe page setup to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses.

The family has asked us not to publish Lilly’s last name to protect her privacy.

Florida Highway Patrol initially reported Lilly was hit while riding her bike in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon along East Bay Street and the car drove away without offering help.

Days later, David Chang was arrested after he and his heavily damaged car were found at an auto-repair shop in Tampa. He’s bonded out of jail, but is facing a string of charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and destroying evidence.

Since the wreck, Lilly has been in critical condition at All Children’s Hospital.

Her mother’s post goes on to write she’s unsure if Lilly will ever be “aware as you and I are” as the family waits for the results of an MRI scheduled for Monday. Despite the seriousness of her brain injuries, the family is hoping the young Pine View School student can recover to the best of her abilities

Feelings of gratitude for community members who have stepped forward to donate tens of thousands of dollars to aid her daughter’s recover is being marred with other powerful emotions aimed at the man accused of putting Lilly in the hospital.

“I am struggling with feelings of anger at this horrible man who is walking around our community while Lilly is fighting for her life,” Lilly’s mom wrote in the post. “The overwhelming feeling of unfairness comes in waves.”

If you would like to donate to Lilly’s GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking this link. Any money left over from her medical expenses will be donated to All Children’s Hospital.

Chang is expected to be in court on Sept. 30 and ABC7 will be there as we continue to follow this case as well as Lilly’s recovery.

