Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Still no tropical storms for August (so far!)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Potential tropical storm #4 could not quite make it. Winds stayed at 35 mph which kept it below the status of a tropical storm, which is a minimum of 39 mph. Not it’s moving inland along the Texas-Mexico border with heavy rain and getting weaker.

We are tracking a small tropical wave coming off Africa, but this wave only has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. The average for August is 3.7 named storms. The last time there were no August storms was 1997.

August
August(Station)

We tied the record high of 96° at SRQ Saturday. Sunday’s record is 97°, which will be harder to hit, in part because thunderstorms could be a little more widespread Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s storms gave us a half inch at SRQ, 0.59″ at Longboat Key, and 0.21″ in Bradenton, but nothing measurable in Lakewood Ranch.  Thunderstorm chances gradually increase for the coming week as a small disturbance moves over Florida. As rain chances pick up, temps get a little cooler, too.

Rain
Rain(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
SRQ EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER NEW APARTMENTS
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
The three were hit in Siesta Key while crossing the street on Midnight Pass Road in Siesta Key.
Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Florida schoolroom
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Security increases as football season starts
Security increases as the football season begins
Attendees of the Newtown reunion celebrate
Newtown holding 1980′s reunion