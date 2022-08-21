Still no tropical storms for August (so far!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Potential tropical storm #4 could not quite make it. Winds stayed at 35 mph which kept it below the status of a tropical storm, which is a minimum of 39 mph. Not it’s moving inland along the Texas-Mexico border with heavy rain and getting weaker.

We are tracking a small tropical wave coming off Africa, but this wave only has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. The average for August is 3.7 named storms. The last time there were no August storms was 1997.

August (Station)

We tied the record high of 96° at SRQ Saturday. Sunday’s record is 97°, which will be harder to hit, in part because thunderstorms could be a little more widespread Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s storms gave us a half inch at SRQ, 0.59″ at Longboat Key, and 0.21″ in Bradenton, but nothing measurable in Lakewood Ranch. Thunderstorm chances gradually increase for the coming week as a small disturbance moves over Florida. As rain chances pick up, temps get a little cooler, too.

Rain (Station)

