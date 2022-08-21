Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Security increases as the football season begins

ABC7 News at 11pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High school football is back, but with an increased focus on safety. After gunshots were heard near the stadium at Palmetto High School’s Spring game, an effort to increase security is underway.

New guidelines have been implemented by the Manatee County school district to help ensure the experience is safer for both fans and players. Examples of increased security include extra law enforcement and metal detectors at each gate as well as a clear bag protocol.

Curt Bradley, the head football coach at Braden River High School stated, “We have an awesome school resource officer, and our administration is awesome with security. I think our county put out new guidelines as well. Obviously, that’s not something that the players or anybody should be thinking about outside the game itself”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SRQ EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER NEW APARTMENTS
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
The three were hit in Siesta Key while crossing the street on Midnight Pass Road in Siesta Key.
Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized
Shooting Stabbing SRQ
Suspect who struck deputy with machete in Sarasota now dead
Charlotte County
Charlotte County teacher arrested when missing teen found at her home

Latest News

Attendees of the Newtown reunion celebrate
Newtown holding 1980′s reunion
I-75 COUPLE FUNDRAISER
Scavengers Marketplace and Smokin’ Momma Lora’s BBQ host food truck rally fundraiser
Norma production at the Sarasota Opera House
Sarasota Youth Opera holds Family Fun Day event
Daytime astronomy in Bradenton