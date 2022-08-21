Security increases as the football season begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High school football is back, but with an increased focus on safety. After gunshots were heard near the stadium at Palmetto High School’s Spring game, an effort to increase security is underway.

New guidelines have been implemented by the Manatee County school district to help ensure the experience is safer for both fans and players. Examples of increased security include extra law enforcement and metal detectors at each gate as well as a clear bag protocol.

Curt Bradley, the head football coach at Braden River High School stated, “We have an awesome school resource officer, and our administration is awesome with security. I think our county put out new guidelines as well. Obviously, that’s not something that the players or anybody should be thinking about outside the game itself”

