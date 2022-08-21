Final day of early voting wraps in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting is coming to a close in Sarasota County will polls closing at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

On the ballot, voters are choosing between a series of candidates running for the Sarasota County Hospital Board, the Sarasota County School Board, and the district 22 state senate seat.

Here is a full list of the candidates running for each position:

State Senator - Dist. 22

Joe Gruters

Michael Johnson

Hospital Board - Central Dist. Seat 2

Thomas Dart

Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.

Bridgette Fiorucci

Hospital Board - Northern Dist. Seat 1

Brad Baker

Jim Meister

Hospital Board - Southern Dist. Seat 1

Darryl W. Henry

Patricia Maraia

Hospital Board - Southern Dist. Seat 2

Gregory A. Carter

Joseph Chirillo

School Board Member - Dist. 1

Dawnyelle Singleton

Bridget Ziegler

School Board Member - Dist. 4

Lauren Kurnov

Robyn A. Marinelli

School Board Member - Dist. 5

Nora Cietek

Timothy Enos

ABC7 spoke to voters outside the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office to ask them what issues are on their mind as they head to the polls this cycle.

“Hospital board,” Lisa Bruegger said. “How they handled everything during COVID was really revealing to me.”

“And then on the school board side,” David McMan said. “There’s just some--I don’t know how to put it without calling it propaganda--that I just don’t agree with that I wanted to make sure I voted against if that makes sense.”

Early voting in Manatee County wrapped up on Saturday.

The full list of polling locations open for the General Election coming up Tues. Aug. 23 in both of our counties are posted online. Click on the following links for election information regarding Sarasota and Manatee County.

