Big Top Brewery hosts second day of fundraising for the Mendoza family

Eight different food trucks and vendors set up in the grass area next to Big Top Brewery to collect more donations for the children of Carlos and Alondra, who lost their lives on I-75 on Tuesday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Top Brewery gave guests purple wrist bands after donating $10 to the Mendoza family. Those purple bands gave guests $1 off of drinks for the rest of the day. Each food truck had additional donation buckets for those attending. They put cash, checks, and gift cards in the buckets, and hundreds of Suncoast community members showed up to help the family.

“It just shows what a great philanthropic community Sarasota is and how people will turn out to support families that experience a tragedy like the Mendoza’s,” said Laura McCann, a Sarasota resident.

Saturday’s first day of fundraising brought in almost $1,500 from cash, check, credit card, and gift card donations said Miguel Ulloa, Owner of El Indio Tacos y Snacks. Ulloa said the GoFundMe page for the children has also brought in over $13,000 and will continue to stay open for additional donations.

The effort to fundraise did not stop food truck operators from thinking about food truck safety. Ulloa said he now sees many operators triple-checking their vehicles before leaving. In many cases, these food trucks are on the road for six to seven days out of the week said Ulloa.

“It was a reality check for all of us now and I think a lot of us are getting life insurance,” said Ulloa. “You never know when it’s going to happen, it could’ve been anyone of these trucks here and it could’ve been anyone of us,” said Ulloa.

Ulloa has to wait for Big Top Brewery, The Jewish Foundation, and the food trucks to send the total number of donations received.

