Scavengers Marketplace and Smokin’ Momma Lora’s BBQ host food truck rally fundraiser

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The fundraiser is one of two happening this weekend to raise money for the children of the Mendoza family. The food trucks accepted cash donations, credit card donations, clothes, toys, and anything else the children might need. According to Smokin’ Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile owner Lora Rust, the Scavengers Marketplace in Palmetto, where the fundraising event happened, received several check donations before the event started at noon.

“That’s what we do as food trucks, we don’t question anything and if one of us needs each other or the whole community, we’re behind it,” said Rust.

Regular customers of Rust’s food truck came out to donate not even knowing the Mendoza family. One regular customer made a cash donation of $100 said Rust. According to El Indio Tacos y Snacks owner Miguel Ulloa, even if it’s a donation of twenty-five cents, it will help the kids.

“I’m hoping we can fill all of the family’s needs, everything,” said Ulloa. “They don’t need to be short of something because their parents are gone and I mean if we can buy a house for them, why not!”

A former boss of Alondra, Rosalia Holmlunde, said while this fundraiser is great for the children in the united states, Alondra has two children in Mexico she was taking care of. The children are with Alondra’s mother and according to Holmunde, Alondra would pay for everything they need sending almost $500 a month to Mexico.

“My worry now is that the two kids in Mexico don’t have anything,” said Holmlunde. “Alondra was working very hard.”

Holmlunde said she is working with the Mexican Consulate to help bring Alondra’s mother to the U.S. by next week. According to Holmlunde, she will take care of Alondra’s mother including the plane ticket to travel here.

Aug. 20th will host the second fundraising event for the children at Big Top Brewery on Cattlemen Road. Rust said the event will have a bigger turnout helping raise more money for the children.

