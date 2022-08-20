Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Youth Opera holds Family Fun Day event

Norma production at the Sarasota Opera House
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Youth Opera hosted a family day at the opera house on August 20th. The event catered to families of the Suncoast and held activities for anyone interested in Opera. Some of the activities included singing sessions, fun with props and makeup, acting games, costumes, and more.

The program began in 1984 and has been an essential organization for young performers aged 8-18 who want an early opportunity and a jumpstart on the stage. This season, the Opera House will be putting on a fully staged production of The Secret of OG which will include professional sets, costumes, and an orchestra.

Find out more information on the program and keep an eye out for future events by clicking here.

