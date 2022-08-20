Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had a woman who saw a vehicle that looked like it had been involved in a crash with front end damage and windshield damage,” said Watson. “She did not even know about this specific incident but by being a good citizen and realizing she was witnessing something so out of place, she took photos.”

The woman’s call helped track down Chang within 24 hours instead of weeks, said Watson.

“This woman is a hero,” said Watson.

Chang is back home just a half mile down the street from where the incident happened. According to Watson, he was bonded out before his first appearance in court. The bond was $9,120 with three charges and penalties. $7,500 for hit and run, $1,500 for the destruction of evidence, and $120 for leaving the scene.

“Not everyone likes knowing that this person is now out but I will say this, everyone is keeping an eye on him, he’s not going anywhere, and justice will be served,” said Watson.

The 13-year-old that was hit remains in critical condition at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg after being thrown 100 feet across the intersection of Bay Street and Old Venice Road, according to Watson.

Chang will be in court on Sept. 30th at 9 a.m. and ABC 7 will be covering the hearing and sharing updates.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.