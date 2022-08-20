Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car

FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their...
FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and taken into custody.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Bartlett police charged a man with aggravated assault after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned following a wreck in a field, allowing officers to identify him.

The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and were called to the Burger King at 1920 Whitten Road, where the victims told police what happened.

While sitting in their car at Main Event, the victims said a man in a stolen Honda fired shots at them and struck their car.

The victims then followed the suspect into Bartlett, where the suspect shot and hit another car before wrecking into a field near Kirby Whitten Road and Snowshoe Drive, police say.

At some point, the suspect abandoned the car and fled.

The Bartlett Police Department searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Police then checked the interior of the stolen car and discovered a wallet with the identification of 32-year-old Joseph Sanders and a stolen handgun.

Officers also found video that captured images of Sanders as he fled the area.

Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit offices.

Sanders was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and vandalism.

His bond is set to $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SRQ EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER NEW APARTMENTS
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
Shooting Stabbing SRQ
Suspect who struck deputy with machete in Sarasota now dead
The three were hit in Siesta Key while crossing the street on Midnight Pass Road in Siesta Key.
Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized
Charlotte County
Charlotte County teacher arrested when missing teen found at her home
Normal summer back in full effect for weekend
Wind shift this weekend brings changes

Latest News

Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37...
CDC: Lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches possibly linked to E. coli outbreak
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling