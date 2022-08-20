Newtown holding 1980′s reunion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first annual Newtown 1980′s old school class reunion is bringing together those who grew up in the area.

This year marks the debut of the reunion and aims to represent every high school graduate from the 80′s in Sarasota.

Simone Tinson-Wilkinson, the organizer of the reunion stated, “this weekend is about unity and togetherness for our community. This is about inclusion and not division. It is about representing Newtown as a community with all of the high schools”.

The reunion includes dancing, food, and an opportunity to reminisce with classmates and friends.

Organizers of the event say they look forward to next year’s class reunion and all that it will offer.

