Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office.

The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.

The next Saturation patrol will take place on Friday, September 2nd as the Florida Department of Transportation continues its “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SRQ EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER NEW APARTMENTS
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
The three were hit in Siesta Key while crossing the street on Midnight Pass Road in Siesta Key.
Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized
Shooting Stabbing SRQ
Suspect who struck deputy with machete in Sarasota now dead
Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
Charlotte County
Charlotte County teacher arrested when missing teen found at her home

Latest News

Daytime astronomy in Bradenton
The nutrition dense meals, all assembled within a few hours, will be sent out to people...
Manatee Co. nonprofits pack 25k meals for hungry kids, homeless
graphic
Hot Weekend!
Futurecast
Futurecast