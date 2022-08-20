Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office.

The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.

The next Saturation patrol will take place on Friday, September 2nd as the Florida Department of Transportation continues its “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” campaign.

