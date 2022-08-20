Manatee Co. nonprofits pack 25k meals for hungry kids, homeless

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Nonprofits are partnering up this weekend, continuing their mission to feed as many families in Manatee County as possible.

Volunteers packed into Feeding Empty Little Tummies’ (FELT) warehouse in Palmetto, working side by side along members of the Manatee Sunrise Kiwanis Club to package bag after bag of rice meals. All the food is brought in through Kiwanis with the help of sponsors, then distributed through FELT.

Mark Hildebrandt, who is the committee chairman for the Kids Against Hunger program of Manatee Sunrise Kiwanis Club, explained most of the food is going toward hungry kids, as well as various homeless shelters and churches.

Manatee County Schools are a few weeks into the 2022 school year, and the need is serious, though Hildebrant points out sometimes those needs are hard to perceive with the naked eye. He said a lot more people are homeless than the average person realizes because homeless isn’t restricted just to those who are sleeping without a roof over their heads.

“Homeless means you don’t have a home,” he said. “You’re living with another family. You’re living in a hotel. You’re living in your car. You’re not necessarily on the street and a lot of those are families.”

Taking care of people, he explained, is a long battle, but all these efforts make a huge difference. The rice meals packed at the warehouse only cost 30 cents a pop and only 10 boxes of those mixes can yield 2,000 meals.

Linda Keenan, a volunteer with FELT, said she’s thrilled by the partnership.

“We’re just so grateful for them,” she said. “We’re helping each other and that’s what its all about.”

FELT has made a serious impact in the past school year, delivering 288,546 meals before the final school bell rang. So far, with only a few weeks of class under their belt, the nonprofit has already distributed 8,268 meals with more on the way.

Volunteers are always needed at the Manatee Sunrise Kiwanis Club and FELT. If you’d like to help out or send in donations, you can do so by clicking on the hyperlinks attached in this story.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.