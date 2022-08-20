Hot Weekend!

Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Chances for thunderstorms are limited this weekend which means more sunshine and more heat. The record high at SRQ Saturday is 96° from 1919, and we will be close. Once our westerly sea breeze kicks in around 2 PM, slightly cooler air will push in from the Gulf, where water temps are running 88° to 90° today. Thunderstorm chances gradually increase for the coming week as a small disturbance moves over Florida. As rain chances pick up, temps get a little cooler, too.

We are likely to have the first Tropical Storm of August 2022 this weekend.  A Low pressure in the far western Gulf of Mexico is expected to briefly develop into Tropical Storm Danielle Saturday, then make landfall in Texas Saturday evening. Danielle would only be the 4th tropical storm of the 2022 season. The average number of storms in August is 3.7. the last two years were much more active with 6 August storms in 2021 and 5 in 2020. Both years saw more activity in September with 9 storms and 8 storms respectively. September is the peak of Hurricane Season.

Tropical Tracker
Tropical Tracker(Station)

This is another wave moving from Africa into the Atlantic this weekend. Chances of that one developing in the next 5 days remain low for now.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

