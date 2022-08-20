Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Daytime astronomy in Bradenton

(CBS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Stargazers held a daytime astronomy event Saturday, Aug. 20. It took place at the NEST at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton and included free admission.

The event aimed to help families and adults experience astronomy in the sunlight by safely observing sunspots and solar flares.  Those who attended learned about various forms of astrophotography and learned ways to view planets and objects from all around the solar system. Volunteers were on standby to answer questions regarding telescopes, meteors, planets, and more.

More information about the organization can be found on their website here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SRQ EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER NEW APARTMENTS
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
Osprey hit and run 13-year-old girl
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
The three were hit in Siesta Key while crossing the street on Midnight Pass Road in Siesta Key.
Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized
Shooting Stabbing SRQ
Suspect who struck deputy with machete in Sarasota now dead
Charlotte County
Charlotte County teacher arrested when missing teen found at her home

Latest News

Norma production at the Sarasota Opera House
Sarasota Youth Opera holds Family Fun Day event
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
The nutrition dense meals, all assembled within a few hours, will be sent out to people...
Manatee Co. nonprofits pack 25k meals for hungry kids, homeless
graphic
Hot Weekend!