Daytime astronomy in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Stargazers held a daytime astronomy event Saturday, Aug. 20. It took place at the NEST at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton and included free admission.

The event aimed to help families and adults experience astronomy in the sunlight by safely observing sunspots and solar flares. Those who attended learned about various forms of astrophotography and learned ways to view planets and objects from all around the solar system. Volunteers were on standby to answer questions regarding telescopes, meteors, planets, and more.

More information about the organization can be found on their website here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.