Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people, including two young children, have been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing the street in Siesta Key.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released details saying the kids are a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl and the adult with them is a 47-year-old man. All of them, according to the report, are being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for “serious” injuries.

Troopers report the group was walking across Midnight Pass Road to the south of Old Stickney Point Road around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night when they were hit. The driver, a 74-year-old man, didn’t yield to the pedestrians walking inside the crosswalk, according to FHP.

No charges have been filed as of Friday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

