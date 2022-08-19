Sarasota to join Team USA for international baton twirling championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota teen has been moving up fast in the baton-twirling world, but now he’s getting ready for the international stage.

Jax Scott will fly to Liverpool, England next summer to join Team USA at the 2023 International Baton Twirling Nations Cup. It is an exciting milestone in his athletic career that only started a few years ago by chance.

Scott and his mother explained that the 13-year-old fell into the sport by chance back in 2020 when the family was sifting through storage in the garage.

“I had an old baton case in the garage and during COVID we were cleaning out the garage,” Jennifer Neumann, Scott’s mother, said. “And all the kids kind of got into it and they were like what is this thing?”

Jax picked it up, gave it a whirl, and his life changed. He quickly found that he had a knack for twirling, and knew he was onto something.

“I was doing tricks that, like, most beginners aren’t able to do,” he said.

Throughout the next two years, Scott and his family took that natural talent and grew his skills until he became a serious competitor. With the help of his coaches Chris Carter and Jennifer Marcus, Scott elevated his game enough to go toe to toe with other athletes in Florida and across the country.

Scott has competed 13 times and taken home titles in at least five of those arenas, along with several other awards. His first competition was in 2020. He didn’t take home gold, but took his first steps to find his footing.

“I was, like, really nervous cause I’ve never competed on the floor in front of a bunch of people,” Scott said.

He told ABC7 that he is proud of his growth since then and wants to do his best when he joins Team USA overseas. He hopes his training and daily practices will pay off by the time the competition begins.

“My goal was just to qualify for Team USA, that’s it,” Scott said. “Winning, like, a gold medal or a silver or a bronze medal would be great, awesome.”

He typically spends two hours practicing each day, often in the parking lot of Incarnation Catholic School.

His mother is proud of not only him, but for the role model he has become for young boys. Scott had to learn how to build up some confidence to pave own his unique path in a sport with far more girls participating than boys.

“For Jax, it was definitely a scary moment to overcome,” Neumann said. “To tell someone yes, I’m a baton twirler and be ok with that and be accepted for what he does and what he loves to do.”

Scott encourages anyone interested in the sport to give it a try and not let anything get you down. All it takes is heart, and countless hours of dedicated practice to become great.

“If you’re doing a trick and you can’t catch it don’t give up,” Scott said. “If you lose, so well, it’s just a loss,” he said. “Improve by the loss.”

The family’s trip to Liverpool will be expensive, so they started a GoFundMe account to help with travel costs. If you would like to help out, you can do so by clicking here.

